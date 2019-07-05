|
|
Natividad Charo Lopez
Abilene - Natividad "Nattie" Charo Lopez passed away at home surrounded by her family on June 30, 2019. A visitation and rosary will be held on Friday, July 5 from 6 pm to 8 pm with rosary to begin at 7 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 6 at 11 am at St. Francis Catholic Church.
She was one of a kind and she truly loved her life as God's good and faithful servant. She had a smile that could melt your heart and spirit of kindness and love. She enjoyed embroidery, being around family and loved watching her novellas. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Nattie was a member of Saint Francis Catholic Church and was a Guadalupana.
Natividad was born December 25, 1936 in Pleasanton, TX to the late Rafaela and Trinidad Charo. She spent forty-three years with the love of her life the late Julian G. Lopez. Natividad is survived by four daughters and five sons. David Rodriguez (Eloise), Jesse Rodriguez, Angie Borrego (Armando), Esther Borrego (Sam), Lupe Lopez, Lorenzo Lopez (Rachel), Rosemary Martinez (Alfred), Julian Lopez, Jr. (Becky), Anthony Lopez (Sara). She is preceded in death by her parents Rafaela and Trinidad Charo, husband Julian G. Lopez, daughters Yolanda Perez and Natividad Aranda, sons Joe Silvas and Benito Aranda and grandsons Pedrito Torres and Elijah Henry Sauz.
Nattie was also blessed with 47 grandchildren, 94 great grandchildren, and 22 great-great grandchildren.
Our family would like to thank Hendrick Hospice nurses Candy and Kathy for the wonderful care of our mother.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 5, 2019