Neeca Flippo
Abilene - Neeca Flippo, age 88, passed from this life on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Abilene after a short illness.
Graveside services will be at 10 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Elmwood Cemetery with Scott Seymour, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.
Neeca was born on May 23, 1931 in Big Spring, Texas to Fred and Floy (Bagwell) Redus. She had lived in Abilene since 1945 and graduated from Abilene High School in 1948. She married Marshall Fliippo in 1949 and they were married 44 years. She joined View Baptist Church in 1966.
A hard worker, she worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone from 1948 to 1961. Then in 1961, she started working with her husband, Marshall, at Kirkwood Lodge in Osage Beach, Missouri until 1993. She also worked part time at Briarstone Manor from 1978 to 2008, and volunteered at Rose Park Sr. Center as well as the thrift store for several years.
Neeca was active in Square Dancing, tennis, racquetball, tap dancing, bridge, Western Swing dancing, and loved working in her garden. She was a wonderful mom and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Nuel Redus.
Survivors include her companion partner Leroy King of Abilene, son John Flippo and daughter-in-law Shelly of Osage Beach, MO, and several extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to John Flippo, 1185 Osage Beach Rd., Osage Beach, MO 65065, and all donations will be used for the future planting of a memorial tree in the park where she lived.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 20 to May 21, 2020