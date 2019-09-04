|
|
Nelda G. Holton
- - Nelda G Holton (Yaya), 80, died peacefully at her home September 1, 2019. She was born November 27, 1938 in Merkel Texas to Charlie Jones and Ilene (Nolan) Jones.
Nelda is preceded in death by Charlie Jones, Ilene Jones, her first husband David McPeters, brother Harlan Jones, son Davey, daughter Desalee and second husband John Holton.
Nelda is survived by daughter Shana Gassiot and husband Bo of Tuscola. Daughter in Law Lisa Mcpeters of Abilene, son in law John Holton Jr of Abilene, step daughter Donna Tant of Abilene and one brother Dennis Jones and wife Pat of Big Spring. Most importantly her world, her 9 grandchildren; Jon-David McPeters & wife Flor, Summer McPeters, Autumn Mcpeters, Jon Garrett Holton and wife Courtney, Becky Cauthen and husband Brian, Ashlee Gassiot, Brandon Gassiot, Brittany Cutright, Jordanne Tant and 11 great grandchildren; August, Isaiah, Jaxton, Jett, Hannah, Hailey, Hayden, Landon, Skylan, Edyn, Londyn.
Graveside services will be held at 10am on Wednesday September 4th at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel with Pastor Paul Chamberlin officiating.
The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Kindred Hospice, as well as her caretaker Terri Adams.
Memorials may be given to The Salvation Army 1726 Butternut Abilene Texas 79602
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 4, 2019