Nellie Wauneta Estes
Clyde - Nellie Wauneta Bohm Estes, 85, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2020. She was born on June 29, 1935, in Clifton, Kansas, the daughter of Wilbert and Estel Bohm. Wauneta went to Woody Country School and graduated from Clifton High School in Kansas in 1953. She moved to Pecos, Texas with her uncle, aunt and cousins and went to work as Head Bookkeeper for Estes Enterprise and met Diehlman Word Estes. Where later he walks in and asked if she would like to go play miniature golf, they were married on May 3, 1958. They moved to Clyde, Texas in 1963 where they raised their four children. Wauneta worked with her father-in-law, John Estes, and husband Word, in Real Estate for 50 years. She was a member of the Church of Christ, Clyde Woman's Club, and served as a Certified Tax Assessor and Collector at the Callahan County Courthouse, City of Clyde, and Clyde ISD. Wauneta was a sponsor to 7 young girls in Nicaragua supporting them in school and other personal needs, always making sure they had birthday and Christmas gifts. She enjoyed Girl Scouts and helped build the Clyde Girl Scout House where she helped take girls to Mexico City, England, Ten Sleep, Wyoming and always made sure the girls had Annual Day Camps. In her spare time, she enjoyed making quilts for her family and porcelain dolls, winning several quilting and doll shows.
In addition to her parents Wilbert and Estel Bohm, Wauneta was predeceased by a brother, Donnie Bohm and his wife Nancy and their daughter Star, and a beloved daughter, Brenda (Estes) Walton. Surviving in addition to her husband, Word Estes, are her sons, Brian Estes and his wife Karen, of Clyde, Diehlman Estes, of Clyde and Melanie Estes of Abilene; daughter, Denell Estes, of Clyde; seven grandchildren, Taylor (Estes) Campos and her husband Jair, Courtney Estes, Cody Walton and his wife Raechel, Casey Walton and his wife Lindsey, Wyatt Walton, Diehlman Estes, and Travis Estes; six great-grandchildren, Dallie, Dylan, Creede, Rowan, Cari and Lyla.
A service of remembrance will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Clyde Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Estes Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Bailey Howard Funeral Home Saturday, September 26th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Pallbearers: Cody Walton, Casey Walton, Wyatt Walton, Taylor Estes Campos, Courtney Estes, Diehlman Estes III, Travis Estes, and Bob Gillespie.
The Estes family would like to give a special thanks to Hendrick Hospice Care and their employees.
