|
|
Noel Lynn Wilson
Noel Lynn Wilson passed to his heavenly home on November 28, 2019. He was surrounded by family and friends. Lynn was born in Abilene, Texas on May 7, 1943 to Noel and Billie Marie Wilson. His birth was part of a front page story regarding the "Stork Being A Busy Bird" as multiple births were reported at both Hendrick Hospital and St. Ann Hospital, who raised a flag signaling the birth of identical twins, Lynn and Lloyd. The Wilson family lived in Buffalo Gap until 1951 when they moved to Arizona. The family now included a younger brother Leslie. They settled in Kelvin and the boys all attended school in Ray.
Lynn enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1962. He was stationed in New Iberia, LA and Corpus Christi, TX where he served as a flight line trouble shooter. He loved his time in the service and often said, "If they would let me, I'd do it all over again."
He spent his working career in Seattle, WA as an ironworker out of Local 86, retiring there in 2001. His hobbies included his dedication to church work, watching college and professional sports, traveling, and reading western novels by Zane Grey and Louis L'amour. He was a "people loving person" who knew no strangers and would talk to any one, making many friends along the way.
He was a member of First Central Presbyterian Church in Abilene. He served as a Deacon, Stephen Minister and Sunday School teacher at several Presbyterian churches here and in other cities. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Abilene, a member of Christian Men's Network in Dallas and Point Man Ministries in Tacoma, WA.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Kay Tate Wilson, children Joey Wilson of Des Moines, WA, Darcy Wilson of Burien, WA, Caroline Garshak and husband Royce of Bartow, FL, Paula Mikkelsen and husband Steve of Mill Creek, WA, Craig Tate and wife Mary of Plano, TX, plus 10 grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by his twin brother, Lloyd Wilson and wife Marie, younger brother, Leslie "Duke" Wilson all of Kelvin AZ; sister-in-law, Judy Vicknair of Tuscola, TX, brother-in-law Ronnie Gill and wife Dianne of Buffalo Gap, TX. He has one surviving aunt, Lola Maxwell of Abilene, TX and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. His parents, Noel Bane Wilson and Billie Marie Stockton Wilson preceded him in death.
His memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 4 at 1:00 pm at First Central Presbyterian Church in Abilene with burial in the VA Cemetery, under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, First Central Presbyterian Church, both of Abilene, or the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019