Noel Royal (Neff)
Abilene - Noel Royal (Neff) passed away Thursday in Abilene, Texas. She is survived by her children, Zoe Delfina Womack, Denver Patrick Royal, Cardelia Rae Royal, Kyra Renee Williams, Marissa Rose Royal, Natasha Camiel Royal.
A funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, Texas.
Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.