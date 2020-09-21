1/
Norma Barker DuBois
Norma Barker DuBois

Ballinger - Norma Barker DuBois, 91, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away on, Monday, September 21, 2020, in Winters, Texas.

Norma was born on September 16, 1929, to Earl and Elsie (Waldrep) Barker in Coleman, Texas. She married Ray DuBois on November 27, 1946, also in Coleman. He preceded her in death on October 12, 2003. Norma was a member of the Avenue B Church of Christ in Ballinger.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ray DuBois, her brother Gene Barker, her son Dwayne DuBois, and her son-in-law Terry Sneed.

Norma is survived by her daughter Princy Sneed of Winters, Texas, her grandson Stacey DuBois, four great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held for Norma at Lange Funeral Home of Ballinger, from 6:00-7:30 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A graveside service at Coleman City Cemetery will be held the following day, Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 10:30 am with Ferris Akins officiating.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
