Norma Dee Johnson
Norma Dee Johnson

Norma Dee Johnson, 96 passed away September 9, 2020. She was born January 30, 1924 to Loren and Fleeta Ann Dunbar in Okarche, Oklahoma. She married her junior high sweetheart on June 14, 1942. They were married for 75 years.

Since her husband was in the Air Force, Norma discovered that the home place changed quite often and sometimes with very little notice, but she was always ready. She made homes in Florida, Ohio, two times in Okinawa, two times in Japan, Oklahoma, Virginia, two times in the Philippines, and Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Johnson, her parents, a brother, a sister, and a granddaughter Dee Ann Harper. She is survived by two daughters. Pat Harper and her husband John of Abilene, Peg Holland of Austin; two grandsons, Trey Holland of Austin, and Robert Harper and his wife Stephanie of Abilene; four great-granddaughters, Brenna and her husband Austin Lunney of Temple, Heather Lundblade and her husband Brad of Southlake, Madelyn Tebow and her husband Andrew of Abilene, Paige Harper of Abilene; and one great-great-grandson Grant Lunney of Temple.

Arrangements for cremation have be entrusted with the Elliot Hamil Funeral Home. A private service will be held at a latter date.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
