Norma Green
Merkel - Norma Lee Green, 95, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Norma was born to Roy and Gladys (Blackwell) Green on January 27, 1924 in Abilene, Texas. She graduated from Ballinger High School where she was a member of the Band and the Camera Club.
She continued to be an avid photographer throughout her life. She was extremely creative throughout her lifetime, taking up hobbies including leather work, wood carving, and building things,
During World War II Norma proudly served as part of the Navy Nurse Corps. She was awarded the title Miss All Navy in 1948. After the war Norma continued her nursing career until her retirement in 2004. She worked 15 years at Sadler Clinic, 24 years for Dr. George Thurman, and also for Dr. Dell McKnight, and Dr. Charles Fuller. She was a member of The Texas Nursing Association and the American Nursing Association and First United Methodist Church of Merkel.
Norma is survived by her sister Mary Bradford of Tomball; sister-in-law Louise Green of Austin; many adoring nieces and nephews, four generations of family, and her caretakers Dian Seymore and Dale White.
She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Gladys; brothers Eugene Green and D.L. Green; and sister Peggy White.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Friday, June 7, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Merkel with Rhonda Greenwood officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the directions of Starbuck Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Cutter Davis, Dusty White, Chase DuBose, Bobby Green, Tim Green, Dale White, Jae Hibler, David Seymore, Justin Davis, and Danny Bob DuBose.
The family would like to thank the Hendrick Hospice nursing staff and Lindsey at Silver Spring Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to West Texas Rehab.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 6, 2019