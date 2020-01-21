|
Norma Jean (Jeanne) Hendricks
Clyde - Norma Jean "Jeanne" Hendricks, 89, died January 18, 2020, at her home in Clyde. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Hamby Church of Christ with Jon Schwiethale officiating under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jeanne was born on January 24, 1930, in Comanche, Texas, to Aubrey Carter and Opal Wallace Carter. She was a graduate of Comanche High School. Jeanne married Tom Hendricks in Brownwood on October 30, 1948. They moved to Clyde from Abilene in 1961. Jeanne worked as a bookkeeper for the Abilene Christian University Library for many years, and later worked at the Clyde Public Library. Jeanne was a member of the Clyde Woman's Club and the Hamby Church of Christ. She was named Clyde's Citizen of the Year in 2007.
Jeanne is survived by her son, David Hendricks of Abilene; her daughter Cynthia Nichols and husband Joe of Clyde; her brother, Bobby Carter of Clyde; son-in-law, Joe Glenn Gray of Clyde and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Aubrey and Opal Carter; her husband, Tom Hendricks; her daughter, Teresa Gray who died December 22, 2019; and her brother, James (Buddy) Carter.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hendrick Hospice Care, Clyde Public Library or the Abilene Christian University Library.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020