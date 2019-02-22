Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Norma Kaye Jones Obituary
Norma Kaye Jones

Bedford (formerly of Abilene), TX

Norma Kaye Jones, 75, formerly of Abilene, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Bedford, Texas. Graveside services will be at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Rev. Jim Ritter will officiate. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Norma was born July 11, 1943 in Abilene, Texas to Isaac Duke Harris and Vonceil (Haile) Harris. She worked in the retail clothing business and owned consignment clothing stores. An Abilene native, Norma also lived in Graham and then moved to North Richland Hills in 2009. She was raised in the Baptist Church.

Preceding Norma in death were her parents, Isaac and Vonceil Harris; one daughter, Sheila Johnson; one sister, Barbara Harris and one brother, Norman Harris. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Duke of North Richland Hills; two sisters, Jeanne Williams and Brenda Collins; and two grandsons, John Wayne Duke and Kirk Douglas Duke.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the , 301 South Pioneer Drive, Suite 105, Abilene, Texas 79605.

The family would like to thank the loving staff at LaDora Nursing and Rehab for their care of Norma.

Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 22, 2019
