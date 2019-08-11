|
|
Mrs. Novella Dyer Walker
Abilene - Mrs. Novella Dyer Walker was called to her eternal resting place on August 7, 2019 while at The Oaks at Radford Hills.
Novella was born in Bogota, Texas on September 10, 1935. She graduated from Clarksville High School and went on to further her education at Texas Southern University where she obtained a Master's Degree in Education and was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Novella married Melvin Walker and resided in Abilene. Novella was a beautiful high spirited woman and a great teacher and musician. She was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church where she sang with her beautiful soprano voice in the choir until her health failed. She taught for the Abilene Independent School district at Woodson Elementary until integration in Abilene blended the schools then she went on to teach at Fair Park Elementary and Johnston Elementary. She was co-owner with her husband Melvin in their business, Melvin's clean up shop. She later went on to work for the Abilene State School until she retired. Novella loved to fish, play bingo, and also travel. She also liked to watch old westerns, game shows, and police shows on TV.
Novella loved to spend time with her family and friends. Preceded in death were her father, Lewis Dyer; her mother, Osceola Dyer; sister, EvaLue Childers; brother, Lloyd Dyer; and husband, Melvin Walker.
Novella leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Carmen Walker; loving son, Melvin Walker and wife Adolpha Walker; a loving sister, Zella Woodruff; two grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The visitation will be at Macedonia Baptist Church on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm. The funeral service will occur at Macedonia Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10 am. Grave side service will proceed at Abilene Municipal Cemetery.
The family will be at Zella Woodruff's home 1065 Minda Street, Abilene, Texas.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 11, 2019