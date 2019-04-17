Odessa Collins



Abilene - Roberta ODESSA Collins, 95 of Abilene died Friday, March 29, 2019 in her home. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, April 20, at 11am at Ft. Phantom Baptist Church, 11343 FM 600, Abilene.



Mrs. Collins was born May 30, 1923 in Cameron, OK to Lester Y. Crow and Etta Mae Crow. A Homemaker most of her life she loved scripture, the piano, baking, reading and word puzzles. She was the pianist in her church, Ft. Phantom Baptist Church, until November, of 2018.



She is survived by son and daughter in law, Mike and Rhonda Collins of Georgetown, TX; daughter and son in law, Sharon and David Douglas of Hawley, TX; sister Janice Miller of Janesville, CA and LaVonne Delanty of Bakersfield, CA; five grandchildren, Daphne Houston, Reed Douglas, David Douglas, Justin Collins and Danielle Collins; eleven adopted grandchildren from Congo; twenty-nine great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. All were loved dearly.



The family asks those attending her service to dress brightly.