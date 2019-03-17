Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Odie Bell Willson Obituary
Odie Bell Willson

Abilene - Odie Bell Willson, 92, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, in the chapel of The Hamil Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 17, 2019
