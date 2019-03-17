|
|
Odie Bell Willson
Abilene - Odie Bell Willson, 92, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, in the chapel of The Hamil Family Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 17, 2019