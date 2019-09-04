|
Ok Dam
Abilene - Ok Dam, 86, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday September 7, 2019 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 south. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park. Ok was born in April 2, 1933 in Uddor Mean Chey, Cambodia. He was a very prosperous rice farmer and a leader in the community. In July of 1975, during the Communist Conflict, Ok knew that if his family remained in their village, it would mean sudden death by the communist invaders who targeted the community leaders & their families. Escaping & trying to reach Thailand was the only option. Ok decided to seek out a second chance for him and his family not knowing where they would find safety. Ok lead more than 150 people during the night using the stars for guidance, over the mountain and through the jungle 30 miles to a refugee camp in Thailand. In 1980 the family was very blessed to be sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church in Abilene, Texas where they were welcomed with open arms and hearts to help settle Ok and his family into the community. Soon after arriving in Abilene, Ok started a job as a groundskeeper for Hendrick Hospital. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and attended services faithfully every Sunday. Ok was a very loving and kind man that will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by two sons, Sokphean Dam and Oeur Dam. Ok is survived by his loving wife, Norm Koeun; four sons, Sokphoun Dam and wife Setha, Samrath Dam and wife Bophalin, Kimhun Dam and wife Tum, and Siphan Che; one daughter, Houn Mulden and husband Tony, and Oeur's wife Socheat Dam. Grandchildren, Chandra, Viesna, Tida, Johnathan, Christopher, Alex, Elizabeth, Aaron, Andrew, Evelyn, Paden, Alexis, Mackenzie, and Sukhon; and three great grandchildren. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 4, 2019