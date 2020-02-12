|
Rising Star - Olena Hellums Ezzell, 94, of Rising Star, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Rising Star, Texas surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 16, at 11:00 AM at the Church of Christ in Rising Star, Texas with Terry Jackson officiating and Shannon Dudley assisting. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in Rising Star, Texas. The family will have a time of visitation Friday, February 15 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Higginbotham Funeral Home in Cross Plains, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020