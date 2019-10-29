|
Olga Garcia
Anson - OLGA GARCIA, 79, died Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Abilene.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Saint Michael's Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home. Rosary will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born May 8, 1940 in Alice, TX, Olga was the daughter of the late Oralia Coronado. She married Teofilo Garcia, Sr. June 26, 1959 in Anson. She was a homemaker and a devoted member of Saint Michael's Catholic Church.
Olga was preceded in death by her mother (Oralia Coronado), one son (Juan Roberto Lozano) and three grandsons (Adrian Garcia, Victor Martinez, III and Thomas Moreno).
Survivors include her husband, Teofilo Garcia, Sr. of Anson; two sons, Teofilo Garcia, Jr. (and wife, Eva) of Anson and Santos Garcia (and wife, RuthAnn); four daughters, Rosalinda Martinez (and husband, Jose) of Breckenridge, Delfina Pichardo (and husband, Louis) of Abilene, Enemencia Moreno (and husband, Frederico) of Anson and Oralia Martinez (and husband,
Victor) of Dallas; one daughter-in-law, Amelia Lozano; a cousin that was like a sister, Cynthia Tipton (and husband, Michael); 21 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren and nine great great-grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019