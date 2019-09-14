|
|
Olga Jo Rothwell
Abilene - Olga Jo Rothwell, 95, passed away on September 12, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, TX 79606. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home and St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Olga was born in Gainesville, Texas to Dr. and Mrs. George Washington Baker on August 25, 1924. She graduated from high school in Walters, Oklahoma. She married Charles Rothwell in Walters, OK in 1944. She was a homemaker and member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church. She spent many years volunteering at Abilene Ballet Theatre and loved helping out.
Olga was preceded in death by Charles Rothwell in December 2002 and a granddaughter, Melanie Rothwell Byrd in April 2012 as well as numerous siblings.
Olga is survived by sons Richard (and Priscilla) Rothwell, Don (and Laurie) Rothwell, grandchildren Erin Rothwell Lyons, Amy Rothwell Frick, Travis Rothwell, Todd Rothwell, Tara Rothwell Qualls, Lance Hall, Brad Rothwell and Cole Rothwell and many great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in her memory to Abilene Ballet Theatre at 1265 North 2nd, Abilene, TX 79601 or the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 14, 2019