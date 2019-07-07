|
Ollie B. Yarbro
McKinney, TX - Ollie B. Yarbro left this life on July 1, 2019 at the age of 100. Visitation will be 9:30 to 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 S. in Abilene. A chapel service will follow at 11:00 AM with John "Buster" Terrell of Menard officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Memorial Park.
Ollie was born October 16, 1918 in Aurora, Wise County, Texas, to Alfred A. and Della Byrom Baldwin. The family moved to Abilene in 1926, where she attended Abilene High School and Draughon Business College. She married Thomas E. Yarbro in 1934, and divorced in 1947. Ollie worked as a secretary for General Motors Acceptance Corp. for 33 years., retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Business Women's Professional Club and a faithful servant at Faith Baptist Church, where she had been a member since the early 40's. She was a member and secretary of the Ambassador's Sunday School Class, and served as church clerk from 1969 through 1982. She had resided in McKinney, TX since 2013.
Following her retirement from GMAC, Ollie's love was gardening, flowers, and trees at her home of 58 years in Abilene.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Arthur Baldwin, James Baldwin, both of Abilene, TX and Andrew Baldwin, of Vernon, TX; sisters Winnie Mae Krempin and husband Herbert of Abilene TX, Martha Magdalene "Mag" Douglas and husband Burton of Austin, TX.
She is survived by her son, Tommy D. Yarbro and wife, Sylvia, of McKinney; two grandchildren, Tami Mosley and husband Chad, of Allen; Ryan Ward and wife Amanda, also of Allen; two great-grandchildren, Hank Mosley and Presley Ward, and two more on the way; She is also survived by one cousin, Janie Bardin, of Ft. Worth, TX. Nieces and nephews include Linda Kay Douglas Lum, of Tulsa, OK; Janice Baldwin Streit, of Vernon, TX; Kenneth Baldwin, of Amarillo, TX, sisters Judy and Jennifer Baldwin, of Vernon, TX; and Debbie Neeb, of Abilene, TX.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 7, 2019