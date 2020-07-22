1/1
Ollie Dee Tarr
1928 - 2020
Ollie Dee Windham Tarr, age 92, was called home to be with her Lord July 21, 2020, concluding a rich, full life. Her family is very grateful for the tender care she received from the nurses, aides and therapists at Wesley Court Nursing Facility as well as the doctors, nurses, aides, chaplains and the social worker from Hendrick Hospice Care.

Ollie Dee was born April 14, 1928, in Texon, Tx to Ollie Dock and Susie Lee Stevens Windham. She was the second of three daughters and her family later moved to Abilene, Tx. In February of 1960, Dee married Clois Andrew Tarr and the happy couple raised their family of two boys and two girls.

Ollie Dee lived her life with a servant's heart. She adored her family and was always ready to help, encourage, admonish and pray for them. Her generous spirit was well-known to her family, her church and her friends. Their house was a true home in which family gathered frequently through her many years. There was no doubt of her love for the Lord and her faithfulness to His Word. May the legacy of her faithfulness continue in future generations.

Ollie Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Tarr; her sister, Betty Sue Darby; and her two sons, Reggie Tarr and Tommy Tarr. She is survived by her sister, Norreen Gentry of Kentucky; her two daughters and their husbands, Tandy and John Turpin; Crystal and Derek Briggs; her daughter-in-law Cecelia Tarr of Winters; grandchildren Jeff and Sherry Tarr, Josh and Samantha Tarr, Taylor Tarr, Ethan and Kortnee Turpin, Colin Turpin, Stephen Briggs, Madasen Briggs, Brandon Clary and Emily Clary as well as 3 great grand-children and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a private family service and in lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to a charity of your choice.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
