Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery & Crematory
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 698-2200
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Abilene - Orville Clyde Hicks, 91, of Abilene, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born on December 24, 1927 to Oilver and Ethel Hicks. He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. He was employed as an electrical technician. He was a member of the Wagon Wheel Squares and was a member of the Story Tellers Quartet at Second Baptist Church.

Orville was preceded in death by his first wife Jackie Pauline Hicks to whom he was married for 53 years.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years Ovalla Hicks; sons Jerry D. Hicks, Larry W. Hicks, Rickey N. Jones, and L.J. Jones; and daughter ViNita Wells.

A visitation will be held Monday, June 24 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy 277 South, Abilene, TX. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25 at 1:00 pm also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Second Baptist Church of Abilene or Meals on Wheels.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 24, 2019
