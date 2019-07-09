|
|
Otto James Hall
Breckenridge - Otto James Hall, a life-time resident of Breckenridge, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 5, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. Services will be held July 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Melton-Kitchens chapel. Family will welcome friends for a visitation on July 9, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chapel of Memories. Interment will follow the service at the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home.
Mr. Hall was born in Breckenridge on March 3, 1932 to Otto Wilson and Etoile Mae Hall. He attended school in Breckenridge and graduated from High School in 1950. During his years as a Breckenridge Buckaroo he loved playing football. While growing up in Breckenridge, he was known to many people by the name of Blackie because of his jet black-hair, a nickname that would follow him throughout his life.
After graduation, Mr. Hall enlisted to the National Guard. He proudly served until 1979 when he retired from the National Guard as a Master Sergeant. On August 13, 1952, he married Shirley S. Sparks in Oklahoma. In 1953, James and Shirley began their family with the birth of their daughter, Martha Jean followed by the birth of their son James Wilson in 1954. Martha and James Wilson both also graduated from Breckenridge High School. Mr. Hall began his career in the oilfield working for Warren Petroleum in 1952 which later was bought by Gulf Oil. He continuously worked for Gulf Oil and in 1981 began working overseas in Cabinda, South Africa. Gulf Oil was purchased by Chevron and Mr. Hall transitioned with the company and continued his work in South Africa with Chevron. After 39 years of devotion to his career in the oilfield, James retired from work in 1991. James and Shirley enjoyed traveling together. Some of their favorite and most memorable places to travel were Spain, Morocco, France, Switzerland, England, Canada, and Hawaii. James enjoyed reading, being an active golfer and developed a skill for crafting handmade golf clubs. After 52 years of marriage, James became a widower when Shirley passed away suddenly. In 2007, James was blessed to have found love again and married Eugenia Robertson at their home in Breckenridge. James and Eugenia were able to spend 12 years together and enjoyed making memories with their families.
Mr. Hall was a member of the Breckenridge Church of Christ. He was also a Masonic member for 50 years and had accomplished the degree of Master Mason and was awarded a Golden Gavel Award by his lodge. Mr. Hall lead a life of service, diligence, and loyalty. James was a man of many experiences and adventures which was made possible by his enduring work ethic however; his family was his proudest achievement. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mr. Hall is proceeded in death by his first wife Shirley, his parents, brother Earl Dale Hall, and sisters Doris Chalker and Billie Jean Burger. He is survived by his wife Eugenia Hall, his daughter Martha Casey and husband Bud of Mineral Wells, Texas and son James Hall of Keller, Texas, two sisters; Peggy McKechnie and husband Bob of North Little Rock, Arkansas and Patsy Waller of Derby, Kansas. Three grandchildren Michael Shockley and wife Terri of Wichita Falls, Texas, Jamie Shockley and wife Tonya of Douglas, Wyoming and Megan Lusty and husband Heath of Lometa, Texas and 10 great-grandchildren, Amber and Breanna Shockley, Emily and Sara Hobson, Cheyney, Hayden, Orin, Avery and Joseph Lusty, and Madison Wilson. He also left behind numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and lodge brothers.
Otto was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Shirley Sue Sparks, brother, Dale Earl Hall, sisters; Billie Jean Burger, Doris Chalker. Memorial can be made to Local Meals on Wheels, Local Chapter of Masons or the donor's choice and may be left at the Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home office. Condolences may be made at www.meltonkitchens.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 9, 2019