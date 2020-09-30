1/1
Pablo Garza
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pablo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pablo Garza

Haskell - Pablo Garza, 79, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church with Bro. Domingo Ozuna officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.

Pablo was born March 9, 1941, in Taylor, Texas, to Juanita (Medellin) and Pedro Garza. He married Mary Ann (Maldonado) on February 8, 1958 in Haskell, TX. He attended Baptist Seminary in San Antonio, TX, and retired after 60 years as a Baptist Minister. He was certified as a Marriage Enrichment Counselor, and worked at the Haskell Elementary School from 1971-1980. Pablo also served as the Chaplin for Pepsi Co & AusTaco in Austin, TX.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Garza of Haskell; 4 sons, Pete Garza of Haskell, Chris Garza of Haskell, Chris Luce and wife Marianne of Austin, Gary Garza and wife Kelli of Wichita Falls; 3 daughters, Delfina Nack of Denton, Sara Lara and husband Agustin of Abilene Paula Garcia and husband Adam of Haskell; 2 sisters, Seneyda Gonzales and husband Lupe of Mineral Wells, Beatris Enriquez and husband Domingo of Mineral Wells; and brother, John Garza of Post.

He was preceded in death by his father, Pedro Garza; mother, Juanita Medellin; brother, Authur Garza; baby brother, Santiago Garza; and baby sister, Paulita Garza.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Haskell
304 N 2nd St
Haskell, TX 79521
(940) 864-2151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Haskell

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 30, 2020
So glad I got to know your dad, Paula. He was a kind man.
Maria Hutton
Friend
September 30, 2020
Paula so sorry to hear about ur daddy my prayers are with you an ur family
Fran Posey
September 29, 2020
To The Adam and Paula Garcia Family and The Pablo Garza Family: I am so sorry for your loss. Although Pastor Garza is a Believer and is in Heaven with our Lord walking the streets of gold, he will definitely be missed. Praying for strength and comfort during this sorrowful time. In Christ’s Love, Elizabeth Cepeda
Elizabeth Cepeda
Friend
September 29, 2020
Oh, Pablo! In my mind's eye, I see that twinkle in your eye, the look of joy and amazement on your face that you always had when you spoke of the Lord. And how much more the joy now as you are with our Lord! Your kind servant's heart, your friendship, your teasing....your love of people have inspired me and (I know) countless others. To Mary Ann, Paula, Gary.....and all of the family, this is a great loss and my heart hurts for you. Certainly, he will not be forgotten! With warm thoughts, memories and love to you all.....LaBetty
Betty (Zamorsky) Vanzant
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved