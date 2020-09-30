Pablo Garza
Haskell - Pablo Garza, 79, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church with Bro. Domingo Ozuna officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell.
Pablo was born March 9, 1941, in Taylor, Texas, to Juanita (Medellin) and Pedro Garza. He married Mary Ann (Maldonado) on February 8, 1958 in Haskell, TX. He attended Baptist Seminary in San Antonio, TX, and retired after 60 years as a Baptist Minister. He was certified as a Marriage Enrichment Counselor, and worked at the Haskell Elementary School from 1971-1980. Pablo also served as the Chaplin for Pepsi Co & AusTaco in Austin, TX.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Garza of Haskell; 4 sons, Pete Garza of Haskell, Chris Garza of Haskell, Chris Luce and wife Marianne of Austin, Gary Garza and wife Kelli of Wichita Falls; 3 daughters, Delfina Nack of Denton, Sara Lara and husband Agustin of Abilene Paula Garcia and husband Adam of Haskell; 2 sisters, Seneyda Gonzales and husband Lupe of Mineral Wells, Beatris Enriquez and husband Domingo of Mineral Wells; and brother, John Garza of Post.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pedro Garza; mother, Juanita Medellin; brother, Authur Garza; baby brother, Santiago Garza; and baby sister, Paulita Garza.
