Oh, Pablo! In my mind's eye, I see that twinkle in your eye, the look of joy and amazement on your face that you always had when you spoke of the Lord. And how much more the joy now as you are with our Lord! Your kind servant's heart, your friendship, your teasing....your love of people have inspired me and (I know) countless others. To Mary Ann, Paula, Gary.....and all of the family, this is a great loss and my heart hurts for you. Certainly, he will not be forgotten! With warm thoughts, memories and love to you all.....LaBetty

Betty (Zamorsky) Vanzant

Friend