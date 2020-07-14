Pam Greeson
Abilene - Pamela Jean Greeson, 68, passed away Friday, July 10th, 2020 at her home in Abilene, TX.
Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home Chapel with Danny Minton officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.
Pam was born November, 21 1951 in Topeka, Kansas to Rick and Delores Corn. She was over a sixty-year resident of Abilene, TX. She and Johnny Ross Greeson were married on June 23, 1972 in Abilene, and they shared 39 years together in love, life and laughter before his passing in 2011. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Pam's passions were her faith, her family and her love for travel. She was a dedicated member of Southern Hills Church of Christ for most of her adult life. She had a remarkable career of 40 years at the U.S Social Security Administration Office. Her selflessness and loving nature defined who she was on a daily basis. She was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Pam was truly a shining light and always a beacon of hope to all her family and friends. She will be missed dearly by so many and it is hard to put into words. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Johnny Ross Greeson, and sister Deborah Corn Green.
She is survived by her son Chad and wife Heather of Cedar Park, TX; her daughter Andrea Taylor and husband Lance of Abilene; grandchildren Ramsey Greeson, Chandler Hartgraves, Chase Hartgraves and Cameron Hartgraves; along with her great granddaughter Alice Short; and several extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors
or St. Jude foundations.