Pamela Gail Perkins
Abilene - Pamela Gail Perkins passed from this life on June 16, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on September 17, 1955 in Abilene, Texas to W.N.(Newt) and Wanda Montgomery and Edward Willson. She graduated from Cooper High School in 1974. During her life she worked as a Security Guard, Nurse and Certified Radiology Technician. She provided loving care to numerous family members during their individual illnesses.
Pam enjoyed reading, watching movies and spending time with family at home or at the beach. She loved fishing, collecting seashells, rabbit figurines and wind chimes.
Pam married John W. Perkins in 1990 and they lived in San Juan, Texas before returning to Abilene in the late 1990's. Their home was a gathering place for family celebrations.
Pam is survived by her stepdaughter Traci Selcer and husband Tom, stepson Johnny Perkins, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her fur baby, Dixie Lynn.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband and sister Beverly Willson Coulter.
Pam left this life too soon, but on her terms. We will miss her sweet smile and sense of humor.
Cremation arrangements are being made by The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Abilene - Pamela Gail Perkins passed from this life on June 16, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on September 17, 1955 in Abilene, Texas to W.N.(Newt) and Wanda Montgomery and Edward Willson. She graduated from Cooper High School in 1974. During her life she worked as a Security Guard, Nurse and Certified Radiology Technician. She provided loving care to numerous family members during their individual illnesses.
Pam enjoyed reading, watching movies and spending time with family at home or at the beach. She loved fishing, collecting seashells, rabbit figurines and wind chimes.
Pam married John W. Perkins in 1990 and they lived in San Juan, Texas before returning to Abilene in the late 1990's. Their home was a gathering place for family celebrations.
Pam is survived by her stepdaughter Traci Selcer and husband Tom, stepson Johnny Perkins, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her fur baby, Dixie Lynn.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband and sister Beverly Willson Coulter.
Pam left this life too soon, but on her terms. We will miss her sweet smile and sense of humor.
Cremation arrangements are being made by The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.