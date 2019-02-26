Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Midkiff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Pardue Midkiff

Obituary Flowers

Pamela Pardue Midkiff Obituary
Pamela Pardue Midkiff

Boerne - Pamela Pardue Midkiff, 61, of Boerne passed away on February 22, 2019 in Boerne. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Breckenridge with Father DeWayne Adams officiating. Interment will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. A reception will be held afterward in the Parish Hall at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.