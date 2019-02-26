|
|
|
Pamela Pardue Midkiff
Boerne - Pamela Pardue Midkiff, 61, of Boerne passed away on February 22, 2019 in Boerne. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Breckenridge with Father DeWayne Adams officiating. Interment will follow in the Breckenridge Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. A reception will be held afterward in the Parish Hall at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More