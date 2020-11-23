Pansy Jo Johnson



Pansy Jo Johnson, age 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Jim Wood Home, in Hatch, New Mexico. Born in Abilene, Texas in 1940 to Webb Ridley Johnson and Emma Burks, Pansy was an earnest student who worked hard, became class salutatorian at Abilene High and earned a National Merit Scholarship. She graduated with her bachelor's from Rice University in 1962 and attended graduate school at Columbia University where she obtained a Master of Arts in 1967.



Her professional adventure began on the small Pacific island of Guam, where she and her tiny house were almost blown into the ocean by the notorious Typhoon Karen in 1962. Teaching would take her around the world. Her remarkable career with the Defense Language Institute, an educational and research center of the United States Department of Defense, led her to postings throughout North Africa, the Middle East and other places over four decades. She became an authority on teaching English as a Second Language (ESL) to pilots of allied air forces throughout the Arabic and Persian-speaking world, and worked in Morocco, Egypt (multiple times), Iran, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait, and Yemen. She loved every country she was ever assigned. A civilian, stationed at DLIELC at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, she became an authority on testing and returned to the Middle East on assignment several times over her career. Pansy was prone to long-lasting friendships with many of her colleagues, students and their families. She was an avid reader, collector of Middle Eastern artifacts, who loved flowers and spoke French, Arabic, and Farsi.



Pansy leaves behind a daughter, Jillaine in Mexico City, her brother Webb R and nephew Webb A in New Mexico and many cousins in Texas and Oklahoma. She will be greatly missed, but her life's legacy stands as a testimony to professional achievement through educational attainment, along with love of friends and family around the world. Salaam (peace be upon you).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store