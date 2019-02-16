|
|
Parker Wetsel
Roby, TX
Roby- Parker Barron Wetsel, 95, passed away February 14, 2019. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the Roby First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roby Cemetery, directed by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home.
Born February 5, 1924, in Fisher County, Parker was the son of the late Joe Barron and Oscar Mae (Parker) Wetsel. He graduated high school in 1942 and attended Texas A&M at College Station in the summer and fall of 1942. In December of 1942, Parker volunteered in the U.S. Army. On January 6, 1943, he along with a few of his friends loaded a bus at the Texaco Station in Roby and headed to Camp Wolters in Mineral Wells. Parker served our county proudly during WWII. He was an active part of the 487th AAA Battalion, Battery D.
Parker married the love of his life Billie Lois Haggard on January 5, 1947, in Sweetwater. He worked for Midwest Electric (Big County) from 1951 until retiring as General Manager in 1989. Parker enjoyed working with his horses and cattle, coaching Little League and Pony League. He was a member of the Roby Lions Club, the VFW, American Legion. Parker was a very active member of the Methodist Church in Roby.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Barron Wetsel; and one sister, Billie Marie Jones.
Survivors include his loving wife of 72 years, Billie Lois Wetsel; one daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca "Becky" McReynolds (Robert); one sister, Kathleen Williams; five grandkids, Dusty Hickman (Darcy), Dawn Wells (Chuck), Casey Wetsel (Shandra), Sammi Nelson (Aaron) and Bailey Farr (Michael); twelve great-grandkids, Caleb, Seth Parker, Kayden, Katie, Jaycee, Riley, Ellie, Avery, Jackson Parker, Kelby, Brooklyn and Marley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 16, 2019