Pat Stokes Jr.
Abilene - Pat Stokes Jr. (Wello) 77, Known as the man in the cowboy hat with a big smile. God called him to rest on March 8, 2020 at Hendricks Hospice Care. His final days were surrounded by family and friends. Rest in peace Dad we love you and you will be missed dearly.
Pat was born June 23, 1942 in Abilene Texas to Pat Stokes Sr. and Minnie Stokes. He was employed by ETMF Trucking, Kimbells Grocers and McLane Food. He worked hard to provide for his family. He loved spending time with children, taking them fishing , hiking, and camping at the Abilene State park. Once his sons were older he helped coach a semi- pro Abilene team. In his spare time he carved knives out of wood. Enjoyed setting up at Flea Markets with his Honey of 53 years. He loved people and never met a stranger. He talked to everyone and always had a story to tell. If you needed help he was there.
Service's will be held Friday March 13, 2020 at 11am at the Holy Family Church with Rev Frederick Nawarskas officiating. Burial will follow in the Abilene Municipal Cemetery under the direction of North's Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday March 12, 2020 6-8pm followed by a Rosary at Old Paths Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons; Rickey T. Stokes (Sylvia) , Pat Stokes III (Tana), a daughter Peggy S. Gaines (Brandon), one sister Amelia Loza, seven grandchildren, Chris Stokes, Rickey Stokes Jr., Staci Stokes, Allie Stokes, Taylor Stokes, Payton Stokes, Lauren Murray and eight great- grandchildren Braxton, Boston, Brelynn, Mia, Heartly , Leiauna , Emery, and Avery.
Mr. Stokes was proceeded in death by his wife Mary A. Stokes ( Honey) his parents Pat and Minnie Stokes, a brother John Stokes, a sister Mary A Acosta and a great granddaughter Aubree Jayde Stokes- McHenry.
Pallbearer's will be Chris Stokes, Rickey Stokes Jr. , Taylor Stokes, Payton Stokes, Braxton Stokes and Boston Stokes.
The family is grateful for all the prayers and moral support. Thank you and blessings to each one of you. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020