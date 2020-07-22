Patricia Ann Greenhaw
Desdemona - September 16, 1942 - July 21, 2020
Patricia Ann Greenhaw, 77, of Desdemona, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home in Desdemona.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, July 24th at Desdemona Cemetery in Desdemona with Jimmy Holleman officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday at Stephenville Funeral Home.
Pat was born on September 16, 1942 in Breckenridge to the late John and Ima Henry Simmons. She married Morris Greenhaw on June 14, 1998 in Desdemona. Pat was a member of the Church of Christ, and she owned and operated an antique store for many years.
Survivors include her husband, Morris; stepson, Brandon Greenhaw and wife Karen of Stephenville; stepdaughter, Diana Greenhaw of Santa Fe, NM; grandsons, Evan Greenhaw and Marcus Greenhaw of Stephenville; sister, Theresa Nelms of Pottsboro; son, Joey Rogers; daughter, Leslie McCaffrey; and granddaughter Makinley McCaffrey.
