Patricia Ann Greenhaw
1942 - 2020
Patricia Ann Greenhaw

Desdemona - September 16, 1942 - July 21, 2020

Patricia Ann Greenhaw, 77, of Desdemona, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home in Desdemona.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, July 24th at Desdemona Cemetery in Desdemona with Jimmy Holleman officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday at Stephenville Funeral Home.

Pat was born on September 16, 1942 in Breckenridge to the late John and Ima Henry Simmons. She married Morris Greenhaw on June 14, 1998 in Desdemona. Pat was a member of the Church of Christ, and she owned and operated an antique store for many years.

Survivors include her husband, Morris; stepson, Brandon Greenhaw and wife Karen of Stephenville; stepdaughter, Diana Greenhaw of Santa Fe, NM; grandsons, Evan Greenhaw and Marcus Greenhaw of Stephenville; sister, Theresa Nelms of Pottsboro; son, Joey Rogers; daughter, Leslie McCaffrey; and granddaughter Makinley McCaffrey.

The Greenhaw family wishes expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Alzheimer's Association, or Foster Home for Children in Stephenville

Condolences may be sent to www.stephenvillefh.com.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stephenville Funeral Home - Stephenville
JUL
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Desdemona Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 22, 2020
Prayers for the family. Joey we are all thinking about you.
Pamela Noggle Wright
Friend
