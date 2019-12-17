|
Patricia Ann Holden
Patricia Ann Holden, age 61, passed away in her home while sleeping, on Monday, December 2nd, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. She was born in Munich, Germany in 1958 to Vernon Johnson and Margot Schepper. Later, she was adopted in Japan by her principal and first grade teacher, John & Bobbie Ray. They returned to America, where they lived in California. Patricia was a 1977 graduate from Dos Palos High School. After school she married and had her one and only child, Jeremiah, better known as Bear, as she lovingly called him. She spent her younger years enjoying gospel singings, the beaches, mountains, fishing and traveling. She moved to Texas in 1999 where she spent the rest of her life, her son soon followed in 2003. Patricia always maintained a smile regardless of any situation she was facing. As she grew older, she enjoyed the little things in life: church, cows, butterflies, trinkets, helping others smile, but most of all her son. In 2012 he married, giving her a beautiful daughter, Alexandra, who became her sunshine! Patricia is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Jeremiah Smith and 4 sisters. A celebration of life will be held at Elmwood Baptist Church on 2933 South 7th St. in Abilene, Texas, where she was baptized. Services will be held on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Patricia was cremated and her ashes will be spread among the beaches of California where she loved spending most of her free time before moving to Texas. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you spread the joy of making others smile like she always did!
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019