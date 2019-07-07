Services
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairmount Cemetery
San Angelo, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann (Pat) Logan


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann (Pat) Logan Obituary
Patricia (Pat) Ann Logan

Clyde - Patricia (Pat) Ann Logan, 82, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home in Eula. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Bailey-Howard Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Louis Brewer officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Pat was born November 11, 1936, in Brownwood to Dee Oma Gordon and Ebba Emelia (Youngquist) Cooper. She graduated from Melvin High School in Melvin, Texas, and attended two years of business school. She married R.C. (Bud) Logan in Abilene on December 9, 1955, and they moved to Eula from Melvin that same year. Pat worked for Taylor County in the County Clerks Office, the State of Texas, and Clyde CISD. She was a member of the Denton Valley Baptist Church.

Pat is survived by two sons, R.C. (Bobby) Logan, Jr. and Rusty Logan, both of Eula; and one daughter, Terrye Logan Kemp and husband Jimmy of Cisco.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud; and her brother, William Adrian Cooper.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Clyde Masonic Lodge, PO Box 474, Clyde, TX 79510.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now