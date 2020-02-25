|
Patricia (Hansen) Denney
Blacksburg - Patricia (Hansen) Denney passed from her earthly life on February 22, 2020, at the Kroontje Health Care Center in Blacksburg, VA.
Pat was born October 2, 1935, on her family's farm in Penalosa, KS. She was welcomed into this world by her "Daddy", since she refused to wait until the doctor arrived. She was the youngest child of Samuel and Eva Hansen, and baby sister to Barbara, Clifford, and Larry, all of whom preceded her in death. Pat graduated with honors from Kingman High School in Kingman KS, and received the Woolsey Scholarship which paid for one year of her college education. She attended both Harding University in Searcy AR and Friends University in Wichita, KS. Pat spent most of her adult life in Abilene, TX where she devoted herself to raising her two children, and serving her church and community. She was an active, long-time member of Highland Church of Christ. After working for Herald of Truth Ministries for more than 25 years, Pat retired in 2001. She treasured the wonderful memories and friendships from her years working for H.O.T. After retirement, Pat continued to tirelessly serve her beloved Highland Church, as well as other local ministries and service organizations. Pat had a passion to encourage and serve; whether it was on mission trips to Mexico, teaching her 3rd grade kids, assisting with funeral meals, sorting items at Eternal Threads, volunteering at Global Samaritan, helping at The Pantry, working with "the girls" at the Taylor County Health Department, or visiting The Christian Service Center. She often recalled the adventures of taking her 3 eldest granddaughters on overseas trips following their high school graduations. She traveled to New York City and Washington, DC with her youngest granddaughter and hoped that she could one day travel with her only grandson. Pat fiercely loved and served her family by constantly meeting and exceeding needs in very tangible and sacrificial ways. She was an excellent listener, a wonderful Mom and Marme, a beloved sister and aunt, and a dear friend.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her daughter Beth Thompson (Tom) of Christiansburg, VA; son Kyle Denney (Jessica) of Richardson, TX; grandchildren Amee Thompson, Sarah Thompson (Henji Cheung), Emily DiSalvo (Peter), Lydia Denney, and Hank Denney. She also leaves behind her dearly beloved nieces and nephews and many friends across the country.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held April 4, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Highland Church of Christ, 425 Highland Ave., Abilene, TX. A family visitation will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Highland Church of Christ, 425 Highland Ave., Abilene, TX. 79605 (The Pantry/Freedom Fellowship) or Misión Para Cristo, 525 N Park Blvd., Grapevine, TX 76051 (A Smile for a Child). Please indicate "In Memory of Pat Denney" on the memo line of your check.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020