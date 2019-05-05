|
|
Patricia Earlene "Pat" Sartor, 85, went home to be with the Lord and her husband, John Young Sartor, Jr, the love of her life, on Friday, May 3, 2019, where they will spend their 67th wedding anniversary, together.
She was born on August 13, 1933 in San Antonio and a graduate of Abilene High. She married John Young Sartor, Jr. on May 3, 1952 in Abilene and then traveled Texas before returning to Abilene.
She loved her Dallas Cowboys, painting, fishing, ceramics, bingo, dominoes, and playing cards. She was a member of Eastern Star, recipient of the Jefferson Award and member of the Bluebonnet Volunteers.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, John Sartor, Jr., son, George Sartor, a sister, Joyce Cagle, brother-in-law, Bobby Joe Sartor Sr., and her parents. She is survived by her children, John E. Sartor of Clyde, Mickey and Terri Sartor of Abilene, Charles and Tina Sartor of Meridian, and Beverly Drake of Abilene, and a sister, Geraldine Sartor of Abilene. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
The family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to Northern Oaks Nursing Home along with friend and caregiver LaBecca Gartman.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Parker Funeral Home in Baird. Graveside services are scheduled for 4 pm, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Ross Annex Cemetery with Reverend Jimmy Hatcher officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Parker Funeral Home and condolences to the family may be sent at www.parkerfuneralhomebaird.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Kinder Hearts Hospice or .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 5, 2019