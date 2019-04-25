Services
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
325-677-3783
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Edwards


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Edwards Obituary
Patricia Edwards

Clyde - Patricia Ann Edwards, 79, of Clyde, passed away at her home on April 22, 2019 in the loving arms of her nieces Pat Mitcham and Dawn Solis and surrounded in love by the Mitcham and McCutchen family. A memorial service will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.

Patricia was born in Abilene on February 16, 1940 to Walter and Ophilia Edwards. She was proceeded in death by 3 brothers and 5 sisters and is survived by 2 sisters and an abundance of nieces and nephews whom she helped to raise. She will be surely missed by her loved ones.

Condolences can be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
Download Now