Patricia Edwards
Clyde - Patricia Ann Edwards, 79, of Clyde, passed away at her home on April 22, 2019 in the loving arms of her nieces Pat Mitcham and Dawn Solis and surrounded in love by the Mitcham and McCutchen family. A memorial service will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street.
Patricia was born in Abilene on February 16, 1940 to Walter and Ophilia Edwards. She was proceeded in death by 3 brothers and 5 sisters and is survived by 2 sisters and an abundance of nieces and nephews whom she helped to raise. She will be surely missed by her loved ones.
Condolences can be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 25, 2019