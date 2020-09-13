1/1
Patricia Lynn Lewis
Patricia Lynn Lewis

Abilene - Patricia Lynn Lewis, 72, of Abilene died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Abilene at Hendrick Hospice Care. A private family memorial will be held.

Lynn was born November 30, 1947 in Abilene to Buck and Amelia Patricia (Bruton) Baldridge. She graduated from Abilene High School and was a lifelong resident of the Abilene area. She was a beautician for many years and a Baptist.

Lynn was known for her great cooking and sense of humor. She was most proud of her role as "Mimi" and adored her grandchildren.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tracy Roeder of Abilene and Laura Lewis of Abilene; Brother Lonnie Baldridge of Abilene; Mother Pat Baldridge of Abilene; three grandchildren, Cameron Boland, Levin Boland and Jordan Dauenhauer; six great grandchildren, Jayden, Zuri, Ian, Charlie, Benjamin and Jasper, all of Abilene.

Lynn was preceded in death by her father Buck and brother Scotty.

The family would especially like to thank Hendrick Hospice Care for their loving and compassionate care.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com

Contributions may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care of Abilene.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
