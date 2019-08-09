|
|
Patrick Bennett
Abilene - Patrick Bennett, 88, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, in the Parish Hall at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 3150 Vogel, Abilene, officiated by The Reverend Mary Glover. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Born in Chillicothe, Texas on February 4, 1931, Patrick was the son of Sally (White) and Patrick Henry Bennett, Sr. The family soon moved to Paducah where he attended Paducah schools, graduating in 1948. He served in the U. S. Army, and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas Tech University and a Master's degree from Hardin-Simmons University. Patrick married Charlene "Shay" White on June 14, 1958 in Stamford, Texas.
Following college, he became editor and co-owner of the Crosbyton Review. Crosbyton, Texas. In 1963, he joined the staff of the Abilene Reporter News as Amusements Editor. In 1967, became associate director of public relations at McMurry University, later moving to a faculty position in the English Department. He authored two books, "Talking With Texas Writers" and "Rough and Rowdy Ways," both published by Texas A&M Press.
He was a co-founder, with the late Joe Stamey and the late Sam Pendergrast, of the Almost Every Wednesday Club, a luncheon group of writers and artists. He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Abilene.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Patrick Christian Bennett.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Charlene "Shay" Bennett, and a son, David Bennett, both of Abilene.
Memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice, Rescue the Animals, SPCA, 4620 North 1st Street, Abilene, TX 79603; or the donor's favorite charity.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 9, 2019