Patsy Ann Lee



Abilene - Patsy Ann Lee passed away July 1, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. A visitation will be 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Monday, July 6, 2020 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South. Due to restrictions in place because of COVID-19 virus there is limited occupancy for funeral services and face masks will be required. A funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Pioneer Baptist Church, 701 South Pioneer Drive. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park. If you would like to listen to the graveside from your car in the cemetery you may tune to 105.7 FM for the funeral broadcast.



Patsy was born February 1,1949, to Floyd and Anita Moore in Fort Hood, Texas. She grew up in a military family and moved from base to base during her childhood. In November 1969 Patsy married the love her life Joe Lee and the couple spent 36 wonderful years together until Joe's untimely death in August 2006. Patsy worked for Lab Corps for 18 years. She was very involved in the community being PTA President, a board member of girls softball for 15 years, volunteered with Meals On Wheels, a member at Pioneer Baptist Church, a member of Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) and a member of the prime timers. Most importantly Patsy was very involved with her grandchildren. Above all Patsy loved her family, and she will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Lee; her parents, Floyd and Anita Moore.



Patsy is survived by her daughters, Melissa Hubbard and husband Robbie, and Heather Rogers and husband Ben; her grandchildren, Justin Neith, Tanner Neith, and Hadley Rogers; her siblings, Mike Moore, and Richard Moore; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.









