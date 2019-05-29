|
Patsy Ann Toliver Sammons
Haskell - Patsy (Pat) Ann Toliver Sammons, 86, passed away, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Haskell, Texas. A Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Haskell First Baptist Church with Bro. Rob Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in Willow Cemetery under the direction of Haskell Funeral Home. A visitation will be held 6-7 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D. Condolences may be made at www.haskellfuneralhometx.com.
Pat was born November 14, 1932 in Haskell, Texas to Charles Leonard "Lynn" and Beulah Lewellen Toliver. She married Glen Sammons on January 25, 1952. Pat worked at West Texas Utility as a bookkeeper and clerk for 20 years and retired in 1987. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Progressive Study Club, PTA, and the Haskell High School Class of 1950. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a loving care-giver who took care of many family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lynn Toliver; mother, Beulah Toliver; daughter-in-law, Jo Sammons; brother, Morris Toliver; and 3 infant siblings.
Pat is survived by husband, Glen Sammons of Haskell; daughter, Diane Newberry and husband Mike, of Lake Dallas, Texas; sons, Steven Sammons and wife Paula, of Haskell and Alvin Sammons of Seymour; 10 grandchildren, Lynn Cobb and husband Danny, Kenn Newberry and wife Wendi, Christina Stephens and husband Winston, Jr., Andrew Sammons and wife Whitney, Lucas Sammons, Kaysha Byrd and husband Jonathan, Dustin Hajek and wife Amy, Jonathan Hajek and wife Chelsey, Erin Smith and husband Cameron, and David Hajek, Jr. and wife Gina; 16 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; 3 sisters, Robbie Gholson, Jeffie Clifton and Dorothy Hartsfield, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of dear friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 29, 2019