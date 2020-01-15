|
|
Patsy Fletcher Newland
Hamlin - Patsy Fletcher Newland, 89, passed away January 12, 2020, in Marble Falls. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the First Baptist Church. There will be a visitation before the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church.
Born June 29, 1930, in Jones County, Pat was the daughter of the late Wiltz Watts and Ruth (Goodwin) Fletcher. She graduated as salutatorian from Hamlin High School in 1947 and attended Hardin-Simmons University from 1947-1948. Pat married the love of her life, Bo Newland, February 14, 1948. She served as the First Baptist Church secretary from 1958-1974, before returning to college and obtaining her certification as a licensed administrator. Pat worked as the administrator at Teakwood Manor until 1978 in Stamford, before assuming the position of Facility Director of Skyview Living Center until her retirement in 1991. After retirement, Pat worked for Adams-Foster-Ray Funeral Home for 28 years. Pat was honored as Hamlin Ex-Student "Coming Home Queen" in 1997 and "Woman of the Year" in 2012.
Pat was a member of the local hospital auxiliary, delivered Meals on Wheels, served as officer of the Woman's Literary Club and was a member of the First Baptist Church, where she served as president of her Sunday school class.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bo Newland; brothers, Garland Fletcher, Robert Fletcher and Lane Fletcher; and one grandson, Randy Newland.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Charles Fritsch; one son and daughter-in-law, Milbourne and Debra Newland; three grandsons, Will Fritsch (Angela), Andrew Newland and Robert Newland; one brother, Marcus Fletcher; one great-grandson, Charlie Fritsch; one sister-in-law, Beth Fletcher; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Hamlin Memorial Cemetery Association and the Hamlin Food Bank.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020