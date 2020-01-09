|
Patsy Guffey
Anson - PATSY MINN GUFFEY, 80, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene on January 8, 2020. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Northside Baptist Church in Anson with Rev. Dave Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.
Born May 15, 1939 in Knox City, Pat was a daughter of the late Lee Alfred and Eula Mae (Tomlinson) Parks. She graduated from Munday High School and moved to Anson in 1972. Pat worked for Albertsons for many years and was a Baptist.
Pat was very special to many people and will be dearly missed. Her most prized accomplishments were her four children.
Pat was preceded in death by one sister (Penny Brown).
Survivors include one son, Mark Guffey of Hawley; three daughters, Terri Parrish of Irving, Angie Bernal of Anson and Toni Poole of Hawley; two sisters, Peggy Urbanczyk and Polly Decker, both of Munday; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild that will arrive soon.
Family visitation will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home, 732 Ave. I in Anson.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020