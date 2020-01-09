Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Guffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Guffey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Guffey Obituary
Patsy Guffey

Anson - PATSY MINN GUFFEY, 80, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene on January 8, 2020. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Northside Baptist Church in Anson with Rev. Dave Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.

Born May 15, 1939 in Knox City, Pat was a daughter of the late Lee Alfred and Eula Mae (Tomlinson) Parks. She graduated from Munday High School and moved to Anson in 1972. Pat worked for Albertsons for many years and was a Baptist.

Pat was very special to many people and will be dearly missed. Her most prized accomplishments were her four children.

Pat was preceded in death by one sister (Penny Brown).

Survivors include one son, Mark Guffey of Hawley; three daughters, Terri Parrish of Irving, Angie Bernal of Anson and Toni Poole of Hawley; two sisters, Peggy Urbanczyk and Polly Decker, both of Munday; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild that will arrive soon.

Family visitation will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home, 732 Ave. I in Anson.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -