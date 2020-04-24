Services
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patsy Ivey

Abilene - Patsy Ruth (Johnston) Ivey, 85, of Abilene, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home. She was born on Sunday, January 27, 1935 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Charlie Gyman Johnston and Alma Mae (Bevil) Johnston. In 1955, Patsy moved from Memphis, TN to Abilene, where she married Richard Ross Ivey on September 6, 1955. They were married until his passing on September 4, 2010.

Viewing will be Monday, April 27, from 5 pm until 8 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Due to state regulations regarding COVID-19, attendance will be restricted to 10 people at a time. Please take this into consideration when visiting with the family that others may be waiting. Funeral services are private. Graveside services will be private at Elmwood Memorial Park.

Patsy and Richard were members of Hillcrest Church of Christ in Abilene. They owned Ivey Real Estate where she worked as a Broker. She was the President of the Texas Lessors Association for several years, past President of the Business and Professional Women's Club, past member of the Abilene Board of Realtors, and past member of Desk and Derrick.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Alma Johnston, her husband Richard, and daughter Laura Lea Ivey.

Patsy is survived by her son, Randy Ivey and wife Mary Ann; son, Rick Ivey and wife Mary, and five grandchildren.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
