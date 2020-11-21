Patsy Jean Embry, 88 of Abilene, passed away at her home on November 20, 2020. A service will be held on Tuesday, November 24th at 2:00 pm in the chapel at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. A visitation with the family will be held on Monday evening from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. All those attending these events are requested to practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Patsy was born November 3rd, 1932 in Quanah, Texas to parents Hershel McNabb and Katherine McNabb née Hill. She graduated from Chillicothe High School, in Chillicothe, Texas, received her B.A. from Hardin Simmons and her M.A. from North Texas University.
Pat taught school in Odessa, Irving, and Abilene before teaching at Highland Church of Christ Young Children's World one year before becoming its Director where she served for nearly two decades.
Pat met her husband Frank Embry in Odessa, they married in Quanah on June 23, 1956, and moved from Denton, Texas to Abilene in 1962.
Preceding Patsy in death are her parents and her sister Virginia Barnes of Quanah. She is survived by husband Frank, son Jay Scott and husband Daniel, daughter Dana and husband Omar Rodriguez, brother Kenneth McNabb of Quanah, three grandsons Antonio, Ryan, and Niko Rodriguez, and six nieces and nephews.
