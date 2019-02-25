|
|
Patsy Jenkins
Albany, TX
Patsy Jenkins, 84, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at an Abilene care facility. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Albany. Burial is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Terrace Cemetery in Post, Texas. Visitation is 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at First Baptist in Albany. Services are under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home in Clyde.
Patsy was born February 5, 1935, in Winnsboro, Texas, to Morris Zeigler and Icie (Mills) Reid. She was a 1950 graduate of Post High School. She spent many years as a home sitter as an aide to the elderly. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Albany.
Patsy is survived by four sons, Ricky King and wife Debbie of Slaton, Rodney King and wife Robbie of Abilene, Paul King and wife Joy of Whitehouse and Scott Jenkins and wife Jennifer of Inwood, WV.; 14 grandchildren, Angela Britt and husband Billy, Richard New, Charlie New, Jeffrey New, Erika Head and husband Michael, Kevin Britt, Cody King and wife Kasey, Cory King, Ryan King and wife Reini, Blaine King, Brody King, Dayna Duncan and husband Robert, Jerrod Jenkins and Addison Jenkins; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Charles King; her husband Lewis Jenkins; her daughter, Cindy New; her son, Patrick King; her grandson, Jerrod King; and her sister, Billie Watson Schwantz.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 25, 2019