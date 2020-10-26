Patsy June Hale
Abilene - Patsy June Hale, 87, formerly of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, passed away on October 22, 2020 at home in Abilene, Texas surrounded by her loving family.
Patsy's parents, Logan & Mayme (Burchett) Scott traveled around the country during the depression looking for work. They settled for a time in Utleyville, Colorado where her dad cut broom corn to make a living for their family. Patsy was born in Utleyville on Tuesday, December 27, 1932. They eventually moved back to Oklahoma settling on a hill behind the general store in Gideon, a small community outside of Tahlequah. Her family attended Blue Springs Baptist church, where she came to know Jesus & her father led singing & played guitar. Her oldest brother Kenneth paid for her to attend school in town where she lived with her best friend Ida Gritts. She graduated from Tahlequah's Bagley High School in 1951. She & Ida met & married brothers. Patsy & Bobby Gene Hale eloped on December 30, 1954 & were married in Newkirk, Oklahoma. They were married 54 years until his death in 2009.
Patsy raised her family as a housewife & loving mother. She made sure her boys knew the importance of family & a relationship with Christ. She worked alongside her husband on the homeplace farm & eventually went to work for the Tahlequah school system retiring as a school cafeteria manager. Her home was a place where all were welcome - family, friends, & strangers. No matter who they were or the circumstance they were in, she had a hot meal, a clean bed & a warm fire ready for whoever needed it - whether that be for a day, a month, or a year.
Growing up in the Tahlequah area, working for the school system, & being a long time member of the Tahlequah Church of Christ she had a host of cherished family & friends. She had many names: Patsy, Pat, Aunt Pat, Mom, & Nanny to name of few. Regardless of what we called her, her gracious & hospitable spirit made us feel loved, accepted, & cared for. Her love welcomed all of us.
She spent the past decade of her life living with & blessing Chris, Kelliann, Rory, & Carrick. Doting on & spoiling her grandsons. The last few years she battled disease without complaint. Many lives, especially her family, are better & brighter because of her light.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby Gene Hale on November 1, 2009; two brothers, Kenneth and Wayne Scott; a sister, Juanita Alsup, two sisters, Beatrice and Rhodena, and a brother, Joseph, at infancy, and a grandson, Emon Hale.
Patsy is survived by her two sons, Bobby Gene Hale, Jr. and wife Nova of Huntsville, Alabama, Chris Hale and wife Kelliann of Abilene; one brother, J Berry Scott of Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren, Rory Dillon Hale, Carrick Logan Hale, Isaias Hale and wife Christina, Leila Fleischman and husband Sean; great-grandchildren, Justice Owens and fiancé Sofia, Aditsan Owens, Sarah and husband Tony Shelton, and Emma and Ben Fleischman; great-great-grandchildren Adaline Owens, Jayden, Colin, Tony Jr., Aislynn, and Brianna Shelton; along with a host of dearly loved in-laws, nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
The family is being served by the Hamil Family Funeral Home of Abilene, Texas. Services are pending at this time.
Memorials may be made to
Heifer International - providing sustainable livelihood by donating animals to individuals & families around the world https://www.heifer.org/give/index.html
Smile Train International - helping children born with cleft palates around the world https://my.smiletrain.org/donation/donate/givenow?
Hendrick Hospice of Abilene - they lovingly cared for her & her family https://www.hendrickhospice.org/hospicecare/hospice-care-donate.aspx
