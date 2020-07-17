Patsy Lee Coleman



Abilene - Patsy Lee Coleman was called back to the Lord on July 11, 2020 with her loving family by her side.



Patsy Lee Smith Coleman, known as Pat, was born on April 6, 1929, in Mobeetie, Texas, the youngest of six children. She spent most of her childhood raised in Dumas, Texas, learning the lifelong lessons of Texas charm and grace, excelling at cooking, sewing, and all domestic skills. These skills were greatly appreciated by the love of her life, Charley Coleman, her husband and father of her four children: Nancy (Jack Appleton), Terry (Mim), Polly (Chuck Norris) and Barry. Charley preceded Pat in death in 2018, at the age of 91.



She was nicknamed Mum-Mum (eventually shorted to Mum) by her seven grandchildren: Tammy (Mark), Misty (Bill), Chaz (Echo), Zak (Lalenia), Carey (Bruce), Belle Ducote and Leigh Ducote. Nine great-grandchildren knew her as Mum: Maggie, Austin, Reagan, Meadow, Granite, Canyon, Haven, Ruby and Nash.



Pat glamorized being a housewife, her favorite accessories ranged from perfectly matching purses and shoes or one of many aprons used for the home-cooked meals she made. She didn't need a cookbook, yet could effortlessly feed large numbers of family and friends, the meal always ending in a peach cobbler or pecan pie (homemade, never bought!).



With Charley's career in the oil industry, the family made moves from Dumas to New Mexico, Arizona, Louisiana, Alaska, Oklahoma then to Katy and Wimberley, Texas. Pat and Charley eventually settled in Abilene for the last twenty-eight years. Pat and Charley gathered friends along the way as they always made finding a church family a priority with each move. Always the adventurers, Pat and Charley loved to "run the roads," spending years after Charley's retirement traveling extensively across the US in their travel trailer.



Anyone who knew Mum can vouch that she loved to laugh (especially at herself after one of her memorable falls), was an avid card player (Bridge, Spades, Hearts, Skip-Bo were some of her favorites), maintained an incredibly well-kept home (beds were always made and laundry was never piled up), and was rarely seen without her nails manicured and her lipstick on. Her 91 years on Earth were due to living a good life, avoiding the sun, never taking herself seriously, always saying yes to dessert or a new pair of shoes, and loving her family intently.



Our Mum will be missed. Our hearts are sad that we won't see Mum in this earthly life again, however, they are also full knowing she is in heaven holding Big's hand, with a smile on her face, telling him how handsome he is.



A private graveside service was held July 15, 2020 in Abilene, Texas.









