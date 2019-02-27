|
|
Patsy Rae Chance
Clyde, TX
Patsy Rae Chance, of Clyde, passed away on Sunday February 24, 2019 in Abilene, Texas. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 28, 2019, with David Peterson, minister, officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Pat was born in Portales, New Mexico, on November 1, 1931 to Samuel Milton and Mildred Bacon Key. She grew up as a war time farm girl in Fabens, Texas, graduating from Fabens High Schooling's in 1948. Pat later attended Texas Tech.
She married Billy Ray Chance in Lubbock, Texas on July 29, 1950, and to that union were born six children: Mike Chance (Carla) of Searcy, Arkansas; Jim Chance (Mary) of Flower Mound, Texas; Pam Morgan (Stan) of Stanton, Texas; John Chance (Kashamanda "Charlie") of Panhandle, Texas; and Bob Chance (Tricia) of Bloomfield, New Jersey. The sixth child, Sue Ann Gibson (Russell) of Abilene, preceded her mother in death in 2012.
Pat never met a stranger and was devoted to children of all ages. Her home was a favorite place for her grandchildren and great-grands. Pat and husband, Bill, spent their lives in active church work, service to others, traveling, even serving as EMS first responders well into their 70's. She learned to play the piano at an early age and continued to play and teach many children throughout her life.
Pat is survived y her husband of 68 years, Bill, five children, eighteen grandchildren, and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: "Ghana West Africa Missions Fund" or "In Search of The Lord's Way".
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nursing staffs at Abilene Regional Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center, as well as the nurses and staff at the Baird Homestead Home.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:
www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 27, 2019