|
|
Patty Carlile
Albany - Patty Carlile, age 90 of Albany, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, July 23rd at First Baptist Church of Albany with Rev. Jeff Turner and Kyle Viertel officiating. Interment will follow in the Albany Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, Monday, July 22nd at Morehart Mortuary of Albany.
Patty Ruth Shirley was born January 31, 1929 in Pioneer, Texas to parents, Luther Shirley and Nora Belle Meador Shirley. She married Robert Luke Carlile on September 2, 1950 in Pioneer. Mrs. Carlile worked at Nancy Smith Elementary in the lunch room. She was a member of First Baptist Church and taking care of her family was her main joy in life.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sons, Bobby Carlile and Keith Carlile; two sisters, Ouida Vondelle Key and Christine King.
Mrs. Carlile is survived by one niece, Sherry Dianne Dillard; one nephew, Jeffery Brent Key and one granddaughter, Jennifer Kay Carlile.
Memorials may be made to the and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 23, 2019