Patty Davis
Abilene - Patty Davis, age 65 of Abilene, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 23rd in the Moran Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary.
Patty Jean Williams was born May 3, 1955 in Victoria, Texas to parents, Cecil Eugene Williams and Doris Thomas Williams. On May 30, 1980, Patty married Scott Davis in Las Vegas, Nevada. She worked as a secretary for Morrison Drilling Co. for 10 years. Patty enjoyed gardening and being outdoors, but most of all she loved being a grandparent and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Eugene Williams.
Patty is survived by her husband, Scott Davis of Abilene; her mother, Doris Worsham; two sons, Jarris Davis and wife Laura of Newcastle, Oklahoma, Matthew Maulden of Dallas; two brothers, Robert Neel Williams and wife Karen of Crowley, Charlie Williams of Palm Springs, California; and four grandchildren, Mason Davis, Landon Davis, Cade Maulden, Brody Maulden.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
