1/1
Paul Allen Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Allen Lewis

Paul Allen Lewis passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born on February 28,1954 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Thomas H. and Neva Jean Lewis. Paul married the love of his life Beverly Coonrod on May 20, 1989 and they celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary this year. Paul was a home builder in Abilene for several years and member of the Abilene Homebuilders Association. He also worked in the trucking industry as a driver, supervisor, terminal manager and sales representative for an oilfield company. After his retirement, he continued to work for Blair's Shavings in Fort Worth, Texas.

Paul was very involved with his children's activities and supported the Benbrook Middle High School Orchestra Booster Club. Paul graduated from Eula High School, and attended Texas Tech University. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Neva Jean Lewis, his step-daughters Leslie Powell and Brittney Powell. He is survived by his wife Beverly Lewis of Benbrook, Texas, his son Jason A. Lewis of Oklahoma City, his son Ehren A. Lewis and daughter Hailey J. Lewis of Benbrook, his step-daughter Ashley Powell of Fort Worth, and his sister's Pam Bryan of Abilene, Texas and Donna Gerron of Kennedale, Texas. A private memorial will be at a later date. Donations can be sent to Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County or Hendrick Hospice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved